FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file image taken from video provided by KTVU-TV, San Francisco police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the city's Bayview neighborhood in San Francisco. A Northern California woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging a San Francisco police rookie wrongfully shot and killed her unarmed son while he fled from a stolen van he was driving earlier this month. Lawyers for the mother of 42-year-old Keita O'Neil filed the lawsuit Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in federal court in San Francisco. (Courtesy of KTVU-TV via AP, File)