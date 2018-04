FILE -In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. California has charged five people with defrauding the state's recycling program out of $80.3 million dollars--the largest alleged fraud scheme in the program's history, officials said Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)