FILE - In this June 2, 2014, file photo, a sign that reads "15 Good Work Seattle" is displayed below Seattle City Hall, right, and the Columbia Center building, left, after the Seattle City Council passed a $15 minimum wage measure. A new study says Seattle's $15-an-hour minimum wage law has boosted pay for restaurant industry workers without costing jobs. The report, from the University of California at Berkeley, is certain to add to the debate as activists around the country push for increases in local, state and federal minimum wages. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)