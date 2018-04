FILE - This March 20, 2016, file photo shows Hart family of Woodland, Wash., at a Bernie Sanders rally in Vancouver, Wash. A body was recovered Saturday, April 7, 2018, in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff last month, killing the family of eight in what authorities suspect may have been an intentional crash. One of the women were drunk when she drove her large family off a Northern California cliff last month and her wife and several children had large amounts of a drug in their systems that can cause drowsiness, authorities said Friday, April 13, 2018. (Tristan Fortsch/KATU News via AP, File)