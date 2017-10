FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, a humpback whale breeches off Half Moon Bay, Calif. An environmental group has sued California for allegedly not doing enough to keep Dungeness crab fishery gear from killing protected whales. The Center for Biological Diversity filed its lawsuit Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in federal court in San Francisco. It says the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is liable for a surge in entanglements of endangered whales and sea turtles because it authorizes operation of the fishery. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)