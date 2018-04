FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010 file photo, Seaside City Council member Dennis Alexander speaks during an election forum in Seaside, Calif. Alexander, a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety has resigned. KSBW-TV reports that Dennis Alexander submitted his resignation to the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District on March 29. It will be effective at the end of the school year. (David Royal/Monterey County Herald via AP, File)