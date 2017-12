FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, investigators work the scene after a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday in Las Vegas. Attorneys for a California woman wounded in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip have dropped a gun accessories maker from her negligence and damages lawsuit. One of Rachel Sheppard's lawyers, Craig Eiland, said Thursday, dec. 7, 2017, the decision to strip Slide Fire Solutions from the case lets him focus claims against hotel owner MGM Resorts International and concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)