FILE - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 file photo, a firefighter sprays water as flames from a wildfire consume a residence near Oroville, Calif. As of September 2017, California has already burned through more than half the $427 million it set aside in its Emergency Wildfire Suppression Fund, with Southern California’s fearsome Santa Ana wind season looming. Even if that fund runs dry, the state will tap other sources, said H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the state Department of Finance. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)