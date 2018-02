FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, file photo a home burns during the Creek Fire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles. California fire chiefs say that reinforcements were too slow to arrive in last year's ferocious firestorms and asked state lawmakers, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 for $100 million to call in extra firefighters and dispatchers when weather conditions are ripe for a conflagration. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)