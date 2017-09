FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, a bonfire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California at Berkeley campus on in Berkeley, Calif. Trump supporters and left-wing protesters have taken to the streets repeatedly in recent months in supposed free-speech demonstrations accompanied by escalating violence. But even on the so-called "Left Coast," officials in famously liberal cities such as Portland and Berkeley are growing tired of the repeated violence. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)