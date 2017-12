Firefighters hose down the roof of a house that was damaged by fire after a small plane crashed into it in San Diego, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Authorities in southern California say at least two people are dead after a small plane crashed into the home. The single-engine, six-seat Beech BE36 Bonanza had taken off from Montgomery Field about a half mile away. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)