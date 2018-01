HOLD FOR STORY MOVING SAT for SUN AMs FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, a customer purchases marijuana at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. California's marijuana industry has been living off borrowed time _ most sales being made in the state's new legal market involve cannabis stockpiled by retailers last year. The transition to new weed is coming with an array of rules and testing and questions about whether it will get to store shelves. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner, file)