Brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of the 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez at their Beverly Hills mansion. Erik, left, and Lyle, right, are pictured in this undated photo together with their father Jose, who was a successful Cuban-American business executive. Before the wealthy family moved to Beverly Hills, the Menendez brothers grew up in an affluent neighborhood of Princeton, New Jersey. Watch the full story in the two-hour ABC News special, "Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers," on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Brian Andersen

Jose and Kitty Menendez, pictured together in this undated photo, met while both were students at Southern Illinois University and moved to the east coast, where Jose started working for the entertainment industry. According to those who knew them, Jose and Kitty were very concerned about their family's public image. In a 1996 interview with Barbara Walters, Erik described his relationship with his father as "brutal, painful, torturous, and yet I admired him, because he was so strong and he was everything that success was, that I was taught that success was." Courtesy Brian Andersen

Erik, left, and Lyle, right, moved with their family to Calabasas, California, in 1987, when Erik was in high school. The family later moved from Calabasas to Beverly Hills after the brothers were caught burglarizing houses in the neighborhood. By spring of 1989, Kitty’s brother Brian Andersen told ABC News, Jose said he was disappointed in his sons and was thinking about having them removed from his will. Courtesy Brian Andersen

The Menendez family’s Beverly Hills mansion is pictured in this police evidence photo. On Aug. 20, 1989, Lyle called 911 to report that his parents had been shot and killed inside the home. When police arrived, Lyle and Erik lied and said they had been at the movies and found their parents dead when they returned home. Los Angeles District Attorney

The inside of the Menendez family’s home where Jose and Kitty Menendez were found dead is pictured in this police evidence photo. “Kitty was wearing white. She was covered in blood,” Beverly Hills Police Det. Leslie Zoeller said. “Jose had a shot gun blast to the back of his head, blood everywhere. … It was really horrendous.” Los Angeles District Attorney

Lyle Menendez, second from left, and his brother, Erik, second from right, are flanked by their attorneys Gerald Chaleff, left, and Robert Shapiro, as the brothers delayed entering pleas through their attorneys in Beverly Hills Municipal Court on March 13, 1990. Prosecutors alleged the brothers murdered their parents out of greed to get their hands on the family fortune, while the defense argued the brothers’ acted in self-defense after years of enduring their parents’ abuse. Nick Ut/AP Photo

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez leave the courtroom in Santa Monica, Calif., Aug. 6, 1990, after a judge ruled that conversations between the two brothers and their psychologist, in which Erik confessed to the murders, could be used as evidence in their murder trial. Nick Ut/AP Photo

Lyle Menendez, left, confers with brother Erik during a court appearance, April 2, 1991, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevork Djansezian/AP Photo

Lyle Menendez, right, and brother Erik listen to a charge of murder conspiracy against them, Dec. 29, 1992, in Los Angeles. The brothers pleaded not guilty. The indictment was returned more than three years after Jose and Kitty Menendez were found slain in their home. Chris Martinez/AP Photo

Lyle Menendez testifies in Van Nuys Superior Court in Los Angeles, Sept. 15, 1993. Mark J Terrill/AP Photo

Erik Menendez reacts during testimony in Los Angeles, Sept. 29, 1993. Erik and his brother Lyle claimed they killed their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in self-defense after they allegedly endured years of abuse at home. Their first murder trial ended on Jan. 13, 1994 in a mistrial. Nick Ut/AP Photo

The Menendez brothers went to trial a second time in 1995. Shown here, defense attorney Barry Levin watches as Erik Menendez looks at negatives of photos taken by his father when Erik was 6 years old, including his 6th birthday party and nude photos of Erik, during testimony in the double-murder trial of Erik and his brother Lyle Menendez, Dec. 7, 1995, in Van Nuys Superior Court in Los Angeles. Reed Saxon/AP Photo

The Menendez brothers were convicted of first-degree murder on March 20, 1996, and sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole. Shown here, Lyle Menendez lowers his head during a hearing to determine the start date of the penalty phase of the Menendez brothers’ trial in Van Nuys Superior Court in Los Angeles, March 22, 1996. Steve Grayson/AP Photo

Erik and Tammi Menendez, (not pictured), spoke out about their prison marriage and his quest for his case to be overturned in an exclusive 2002 interview with Barbara Walters. ABC News