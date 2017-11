In this Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 photo a passerby walks past a mural that depicts Alex Castillo, left, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic as a child in 1996, and Beatrice and Louis White, right, a couple who immigrated from Russia and arrived at Ellis Island in the early 1900s, on the side of a liquor store in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood. Murals celebrating immigrants are cropping up across Boston neighborhoods as part of the national "To Immigrants With Love" campaign. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)