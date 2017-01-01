Mike Segar/Reuters

  • A man walks his dog in heavy falling snow on Main Street in Nyack, New York, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Mike Segar/Reuters

  • People walk through Times Square during a winter storm, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
    Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

  • A man attempts to deliver packages in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • Pedestrians walk in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • Men wait for breakfast at a food cart during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Matt Rourke/AP Photo

  • A person walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • A man makes his way through wind and snow past the Oculus of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, Feb. 9, 2017, in New York.
    Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

  • A worker shovels snow in Times Square during a winter storm, Feb. 9, 2017 in New York.
    Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

  • People walk as snow falls in Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 9, 2017.
    Andrew Gombert/EPA

