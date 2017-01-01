Former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten is seen during a hearing before the California Board of Parole Hearings at the California Institution for Women in Chino, Calif., April 14, 2016. The panel recommended parole for Van Houten more than four decades after she went to prison for the killings of a wealthy grocer and his wife. The decision will now undergo administrative review by the board. If upheld it goes to Gov. Jerry Brown, who has final say on whether the now-66-year-old Van Houten is released.