FILE - In this July 13, 2015 file photo, Denise Huskins, left, and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn appear at a news conference in Vallejo, Calif. Matthew Muller, a disbarred Harvard University-trained attorney, faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Thursday, March 16, 2017, for kidnapping Huskins in a scheme so elaborate and bizarre that police in California initially dismissed it as a hoax. (Mike Jory/The Times-Herald via AP, File)