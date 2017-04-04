FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, people protest as part of the National Day of Action to Fight for $15 near a McDonald's restaurant along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. A cluster of Black Lives Matter groups and the organization leading the push for a $15-an-hour wage are joining forces to combine the struggle for racial justice with the fight for economic equality, just as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. tried to do in the last year of his life. They are launching their first national joint action on April 4, 2017, the 49th anniversary of King’s assassination, with “Fight Racism, Raise Pay” protests in two dozen cities, including Atlanta; Chicago; Boston; Denver; and Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)