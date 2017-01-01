This undated Department of Motor Vehicles California photo provided by the Berkeley Police Department shows Pablo Gomez Jr., a University of California, Berkeley, senior majoring in Latino studies and a prominent campus activist. Authorities said Gomez stabbed to death a popular elementary school teacher. Soon, the crime that police described as "very brutal and unusual" was sucked up into the debate over gender identity when it was reported that Gomez preferred to be called "they" rather than "he." (DMV California/Berkeley Police Dept. via AP)