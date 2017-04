FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2015, file photo, immigrants stand in a long line to enter into the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in the Granada Hills area of Los Angeles. Granting driving licenses to 600,000 people living in California illegally reduced the likelihood of hit-and-run accidents, according to a new study released Monday, April 3, 2017, by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (AP Photo/Edwin Tamara, File)