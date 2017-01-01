Milo Yiannopoulos address a small crowd on the steps of the Sproul Plaza on the University of California Berkeley for about twenty minutes....Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was greeted by dozens of counter-protesters Sunday as he arrived on the UC Berkeley campus for what turned out to be a very brief speech. Wearing a denim jacket over a sweatshirt resembling an American flag, Yiannopoulos and his entourage showed up shortly after noon at Sproul Plaza on campus and was jeered by a large group of counter-demonstrators. The crowd included a smaller contingent of Trump supporters.