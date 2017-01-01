Milo Yiannopoulos address a small crowd on the steps of the Sproul Plaza, the birthplace of the Free Speech movement of the 1960's, on the University of California Berkeley campus, Sept. 24, 2017.

UC Berkeley has incurred at least $1.4 million in security costs since February, when Yiannopoulos’ last appearance there sparked violent protests. The campus spent $200,000 on security for that event, $600,000 for an appearance by conservative firebrand Ann Coulter, and an estimated $600,000 for a talk earlier this month by conservative writer Ben Shapiro, .