In this photo taken March 11, 2018 and released by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are some of the over 140 carcasses they collected of mostly raptors, other birds and mammals near Standish, Calif. A Northern California man illegally shot more than 130 hawks and other birds of prey on his land, leaving the carcasses to pile up at the foot of trees and telephone poles, wildlife officials said Wednesday, March 14, 2018. California Department of Fish and Wildlife managers believe the discovery near the rural town of Standish in Lassen County marks the largest poaching case involving raptors on record for California, agency spokesman Capt. Patrick Foy said. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)