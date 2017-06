In this photo taken Monday, June 26, 2017, smoke plumes from the Manzanita Fire are seen near Beaumont, Calif. A wildfire in a rugged inland area of Southern California grew substantially overnight. The blaze burning in Riverside County about 80 miles east of Los Angeles is only 10 percent contained Tuesday morning, June 27. Several small communities have been warned to be ready to evacuate. (Micah Escamilla/The Press Enterprise via AP)/The Press-Enterprise via AP)