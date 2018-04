An Oct. 31, 2016 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Erik Menendez (L) and a Feb. 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Lyle Menendez. The Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion nearly three decades ago, have been reunited in the Southern California prison San Diego's R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility.