This undated photo provided by The Indiana State Police shows Noel Montes Cazares. Cazares, a southern Indiana man accused of setting a house fire that killed an 85-year-old woman has been arrested in California. Indiana State Police say Cazares was arrested Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Riverside County, Cal. Cazares was charged in Monroe County, Indiana, with murder, arson and other charges in Lerae Britain Moeller Bush's Feb. 10 death in a house fire near Bloomington. (Indiana State Police via AP)