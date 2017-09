Union workers and minimum wage activists gather for a Labor Day rally in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Hundreds of people marched through downtown calling for a $15 minimum wage nationwide and stronger union protection for workers. The marchers held a large banner reading, "America Needs Unions" as they marched to City Hall while chanting. Some of the demonstrators also wore red shirts that said: "Fight for $15." (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)