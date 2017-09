Viridiana Chabolla, a 26-year-old law student at University of California, Irvine, poses for a photo on the campus on Sept. 18, 2017. Chabolla is one of six California plaintiffs suing the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that protects them from deportation. She says she wants to become a public interest lawyer but doesn't know how she'll be able to cover the costs of attending law school if that protection is rescinded. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)