Police investigating death of Maine fisherman

A commercial fisherman lost his life after his Maine mobile home went up in flames, according to his family and authorities.

Now, Maine police are investigating whether foul play was involved.

“Based on the information and evidence that we have at this point, we are treating this death as a homicide,” Lt. Troy Gardner of the Maine State Police said in a statement.

The remains of Wayne Foss, 48, were found after firefighters put out an early morning blaze Saturday that tore through his parked home located in Whitneyville, a small residential town located two hours east of Bangor, according to a police statement.

Foss' mother, Mildred Reynolds, told ABC News that Foss was the father of two daughters and a son.

"He was dedicated to his family," Reynolds said.

She went on, "He grew up around the water. He had been doing it since he was kid."

Foss was the only one at home when the fire began raging around 2 a.m. Saturday. Foss' children were away, and his wife "happened to be babysitting," Reynolds said.

Foss had been dealing with extreme pain caused by injuries he suffered during multiple car accidents, his mother said.

An autopsy on Foss' body was performed in Augusta, Maine, but results were not conclusive and "further testing is necessary" to determine the exact cause of death, police said in a statement.

State police have since been urging anyone "who may have been with [Foss], during the day Friday, into Saturday morning" to contact them, according to the statement.

Neighbors and fellow residents are urged "to pay attention to what is happening around them," police warned.