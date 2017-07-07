Police respond to reports of shooting in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne in northeast Indiana, police said this morning.

Police told residents to avoid the area near the 800 block of East Berry Street.

"The blockade is due to a SWAT call out for shots fired in the area," the police said on Twitter.

The blockade is due to a SWAT call out for shots fired in the area. There is NO active shooter. — Fort Wayne Police (@FortWaynePolice) July 7, 2017

It appeared the shooter was holed up and barricaded in a home, police said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.