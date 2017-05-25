Reporter Ben Jacobs of the Guardian said he's still in shock after Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in Montana's special House election, allegedly body-slammed him on the eve of the nationally-watched election.

"It's still been a surprising, shocking set of events," Jacobs told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" today. "But I'm recovering."

Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault following the purported incident, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office website.

"Following multiple interviews and an investigation by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanor assault," the sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday night.

The statement added that the "nature of the injuries did not meet the statutory elements of felony assault."