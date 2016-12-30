Rescue Underway After Amusement Park Riders Stranded in Air

Passengers on a ride at a California amusement park were stuck more than 100 feet in the air Friday night, the local fire department said.

According to Capt. Larry Kurtz, there were 18 people on the Sky Cabin ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park.

Firefighters initially tried to use a ladder to reach the stranded passengers in the enclosed observation ride, but they could not reach them.

Instead, they decided to use a rope system to lower the passengers one at a time.

In a statement, Knott's Berry Farm said evacuations were underway and that there were no reports of injuries.