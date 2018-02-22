Rivers on the rise as rain persists into the weekend

An active jet stream with several low pressure systems moving through will affect 20 states with the threat of ice and snow on the cold side and flooding rain on the warm side right into the weekend!

Winter weather advisories for ice and snow are in effect across the Plains and Midwest and flood watches and warnings call for for heavy rain from the Southern Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, from Texas to Michigan to New York.

Highlighted in red are the flood warnings for rising rivers –- Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan are all watching for flooding as several rivers are in major flood stage and will be rising over the next several days; rivers and streams in the South from Texas to Mississippi are also being watched.

Rain and snow are expected to continue in the Northeast through this afternoon before moving out this evening –- Binghamton to Boston will see some snow today (light accumulation) and areas south, including NYC, will see plain rain.

In the South, a stalled system will continue to pump moisture across the Lower and Mid-Mississippi Valley tonight with rounds of heavy rain and potential flooding from Northwest Texas to Kentucky.

Another system coming out of the Rockies will move across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest bringing a blast of snow and ice from Omaha to Minneapolis for a treacherous evening commute.

On Friday morning, snow will continue to move through the Upper Midwest, including Wisconsin and Michigan, before the system progresses into Canada and moves out.

Also, on Friday, the rounds of heavy rain and flooding continue for the same water-logged areas from the Mid-Mississippi to Ohio Valley, flood watches remain in effect from Little Rock to Memphis to Cincinnati to Pittsburgh as the rain in these spots just refuses to let up due to the stuck pattern.

On Saturday, a new storm system emerges from the Rockies with more unsettled weather for the Plains, Midwest, and South.

On the warm side of the system, severe weather is forecast from west of Dallas to Little Rock to Nashville on Saturday afternoon.

On the cold side, another blast of snow will stretch from Colorado to Wisconsin throughout the day on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

With both snowy systems in the Midwest from today and Saturday. a swath from Norfolk, NE to Marquette, MI will likely receive over half a foot of snow by Sunday.

With the several rounds of heavy rain today and through the weekend, Little Rock to Pittsburgh could see an additional 3 to 5 inches -- or more -- of rain.