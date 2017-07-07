Search efforts scaled back for college student who fell overboard on Wyoming rafting trip

Efforts are being scaled back in the search for a 21-year-old college student who has been missing since he fell out of a raft along a Wyoming river on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Oliver Woodward, a student at the University of Georgia, was in a group of six people rafting Tuesday when he and another rafter fell overboard while traveling through rapids known as “Kings Wave" in the Snake River Canyon, the Teton County Sheriff's Office in Jackson said.

The other person to go overboard was found in good health but Woodward remains missing, the sheriff's office said.

Woodward was not wearing a life jacket, officials said.

Crews searched Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday with resources including several boats, shore-combers and scent dogs, officials said.

Search efforts were then expanded to a larger area to include more land-combers and an underwater sonar but with Woodward still missing, the sheriff's office said Thursday evening, efforts will now be scaled back.

"It is with a heavy heart that we move to the next stage of this event," the sheriff's office said. "Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Oliver Woodward."

The sheriff's office said missing-person fliers will still be handed out and fishermen and boaters will still be urged to be observant.

Woodward is 6 feet tall and was wearing green board shorts, officials said.

"At this time foul play is not suspected," the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Woodward, a real state major at the University of Georgia, is in the class of 2018, university spokesman Greg Trevor told ABC News today.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Oliver, his family and his friends,” Trevor said in a statement. “We continue to wait and hope for good news as we stand ready to assist in any way we can.”