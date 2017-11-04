Sen. Rand Paul 'blindsided' in his Kentucky home

A Kentucky man was arrested after allegedly attacking Sen. Rand Paul at his Bowling Green, Kentucky, home, authorities said.

The Republican senator's spokeswoman said Paul sustained a minor injury when he was "blindsided" at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

"Sen. Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault," according to the statement, adding that the 54-year-old politician suffered minored injuries and "is fine."

Warren County Detention Center/Handout via Reuters

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police.

He was held at Warren County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond, the state police said. Information on whether Boucher had a lawyer was not immediately available. Boucher could be in court as early as Monday if he doesn't post bail, otherwise, he will be in court on Nov. 9, a Warren County correctional officer told ABC News.