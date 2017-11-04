Sen. Rand Paul 'blindsided' in his Kentucky home

Nov 4, 2017, 5:35 PM ET
PHOTO: Sen. Rand Paul speaks to supporters in Hebron, Ky, Aug. 11, 2017. Bryan Woolston/AP, FILE
Sen. Rand Paul speaks to supporters in Hebron, Ky, Aug. 11, 2017.

A Kentucky man was arrested after allegedly attacking Sen. Rand Paul at his Bowling Green, Kentucky, home, authorities said.

The Republican senator's spokeswoman said Paul sustained a minor injury when he was "blindsided" at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

"Sen. Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault," according to the statement, adding that the 54-year-old politician suffered minored injuries and "is fine."

PHOTO: Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Ky., is seen in this photo, Nov. 3, 2017. Warren County Detention Center/Handout via Reuters
Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Ky., is seen in this photo, Nov. 3, 2017.

Rene Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police.

He was held at Warren County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond, the state police said. Information on whether Boucher had a lawyer was not immediately available. Boucher could be in court as early as Monday if he doesn't post bail, otherwise, he will be in court on Nov. 9, a Warren County correctional officer told ABC News.