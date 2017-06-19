Nearly 64 million Americans could be affected by severe weather Monday as widespread storms head for major Northeast cities and record-breaking heat continues in the West.

Damaging winds, large hail, brief tornadoes and flash flooding are possible on the East Coast, and storms are expected to intensify as they move from the western Appalachian Mountains toward the East Coast.

ABC News

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued through 8 p.m. for portions of the Northeast. Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for 11 East Coast states stretching from North Carolina to Maine.

ABC News

New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, could experience the worst of the storms, which are expected to arrive this afternoon.

Heavy rain and winds will arrive in Washington and New York City after 4 p.m. and could last until 8 p.m.

The Northeast could also see flash flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for portions of the Northeast.

ABC News

Meanwhile, potentially record-breaking heat is expected in the West for the next several days. Areas near Phoenix could hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon. Temperatures in Las Vegas could reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.

About 36 million Americans are under heat advisories and warnings across the Southwest.