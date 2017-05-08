2 shot at luxury hotel in Miami Beach

Police are searching for a man who they said shot two people in front of an iconic luxury hotel in Miami on Sunday.

The victims, one male and one female, were shot and wounded at around 9 p.m. Sunday near the entrance of the Fontainebleau Hotel in the Mid-Beach area of Miami Beach, police said.

The male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, police said. The female victim, who was struck once, was transferred to the same hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, described as a black male dressed in dark clothing, fled the scene on foot, a representative for the Miami Beach Police department told ABC News on Monday.

The 22-acre oceanfront hotel is a popular destination for tourists and party goers. Notable films, including "The Bodyguard" and "Scarface," have filmed at the property, according to the hotel's official Facebook page.

The victims reportedly ran into the hotel for help.

Video posted on Twitter showed the chaotic scene as police closed off the area.

The police department said it would release additional information as it becomes available throughout the day Monday.

ABC’s Rachel Katz contributed to this report.