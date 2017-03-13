Gunfire erupted as protesters gathered outside the Ferguson Market on Sunday following the release of new surveillance footage of police shooting victim Michael Brown, police said.

There were no known arrests and no one is believed to have been hit, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Brown was accused of robbing the Ferguson Market before he was fatally shot by a white Ferguson police officer 2014. Brown, who is black, was unarmed when he was killed.

Police officers were asked to come the Ferguson Market around 10:45 p.m. to help control the crowd, the department said.

Police believe people gathered at the market because of the release of the documentary “Stranger Fruit.”

The film includes previously unreleased surveillance video that casts doubt on whether Brown robbed the store shortly before he was fatally shot by Darren Wilson.