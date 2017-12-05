More than 400 car crashes in Minnesota after snow, intense wind slam state

More than 400 car crashes were reported in Minnesota in a 26-hour period as snow and intense wind pummeled the state.

The snow in Minnesota started falling early Monday afternoon and ended around midnight. Parts of the state saw 11 inches of snowfall and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received more than two inches.

There were 410 automobile crashes statewide from 8 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. today, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. One crash was fatal and 36 accidents caused injuries, the authorities said.

RT @MSPPIO_NW: Still some slippery roads in NW MN. Hwy200 west of Ada vehicle off road - no inj. pic.twitter.com/5S3AWoquG5 — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) December 5, 2017

It was 57° at noon today. A post shared by Brian Shea (@brianpshea) on Dec 4, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

I guess #Thundersnow is a thing out here. Neat. Don't we have enough suffering in the world? A post shared by jason (@jasonbeee) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:36pm PST

I walked to the mailbox this morning thinking how much I loved ?? the long fall it had turned into that it was 45 degrees and cloudy in #MN in December. Blizzard in a day! #thisisfun #watchitSnow #helloSweaters A post shared by Kiss & Tell Nicole (@kissntellnicole) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

The winter weather also slammed into the Dakotas, where wind gusts were up to 66 mph Monday afternoon and evening, causing whiteout conditions on highways.

December 4th and we're finally getting snow! #letitsnow #winter #whitechristmas #minnesota #northdakota #fargo #moorhead #followme A post shared by Thee Mike Aguilar (@kingofcars9873) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

As the storm moved east, temperatures fell in Minneapolis from a record high of 57 degrees Monday to the teens this morning. By Thursday morning, the wind chill is expected to reach -2 degrees in Minneapolis.

The storm system is moving east today and may bring gusty wind, heavy rain and cold air to the Northeast. By the end of the week, wind chills will likely be below freezing from the Carolinas to Boston.