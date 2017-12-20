A now-former high school soccer coach who allegedly ran away with a 17-year-old girl pleaded not guilty today to charges of sexual activity with a minor and interference with custody.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, prosecutors allege Rian Rodriguez, 27, was an "authority figure" at teen Caitlyn Frisina's high school and engaged in sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions between July 1 and Nov. 26. ABC News does not usually name minors who are alleged victims of sexual assault; however, Frisina and her parents have spoken publicly about the case.

Frisina was reported missing from her Florida home on Nov. 26, sparking a massive search. She and Rodriguez were found in a car together in Syracuse six days later.

Rodriguez was taken into custody in New York and later extradited to Florida. The teen was reunited with her parents.

Rodriguez was terminated from his coaching job at a Nov. 28 board meeting for "failure to show up for work," Columbia County School District Superintendent Lex Carswell said. The superintendent declined to comment further.

Rodriguez's next court date is set for Jan. 26.