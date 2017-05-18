Soundgarden, Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52

Acclaimed musician Chris Cornell, the lead singer of seminal bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, died late Wednesday night in Detroit, his representative confirmed on Thursday. The singer was 52 years-old.

The circumstances surrounding the death weren't immediately clear, but his representative Brian Bumbery said it was "sudden and unexpected."

"Chris Cornell passed away late last night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause," Bumbery of BB Gun Press said in a statement.

"They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Cornell first rose to stardom nearly three decades ago as the lead vocalist of the Seattle-based grunge rock band Soundgarden. In addition to his notable work in bands, Cornell also had a successful solo career.

Cornell had just performed a concert with Soundgarden at the Fox Theater in Detroit. The rocker teased the show in a tweet sent out at 8:06 p.m., saying "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!!"

Soundgarden announced 18 shows as a part of its North American headline tour in late February. The set was scheduled to end on on May 27 in Oklahoma, according to promotional material.

Cornell also toured last year with his group Temple of the Dog, which consisted of members both Soundgarden and Pearl Jam.

Cornell has sold more than 30 million records as a part of Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog, according to his website.

ABC News' Monica Escobedo contributed to this report.