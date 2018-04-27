'Start Here': Cosby accuser speaks out after guilty verdict: 'I am elated'

It's Friday, April 27, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Bill Cosby found guilty

It took multiple trials. Years of legal work. And the voices of several women. Today, Bill Cosby is a convicted felon who will now have to register as a sex offender, after a jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The charges stem from drugging and molesting a woman in his home 14 years ago.

That woman was Andrea Constand, a onetime basketball coach at Temple University, who wore a white blazer just like last time when the case ended in a hung jury. She ended up consoling others that day, but yesterday she broke out a smile.

ABC News Senior Legal Correspondent Sunny Hostin says even more women can tell their stories when Cosby is sentenced.

2. DMZ dramatics

There have been a lot of developments in the last year when it comes to North Korea. It reached new heights in developing missiles. Its leader, Kim Jong Un, made his first foreign visit since taking office.

All of that drama pales in comparison to the stakes of the summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran says it was a "thrilling" meeting that could have implications on any meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump.

Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

3. Michael Cohen: businessman or lawyer?

Yesterday morning on Fox News, President Trump said a lot.

It was a wide-ranging interview, but the president said one thing in particular that perked up the ears of prosecutors in a New York courtroom. And it could have far-reaching implications for his legal strategy.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky says lawyers were especially interested to hear how the president characterized his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

4. Kathy Griffin's comeback

Tomorrow night in Washington, it's The White House Correspondents Dinner, the so-called "nerd prom."

But for the second year in a row, Trump won't be attending. So what's a comedian to do? What's the line between funny and offensive?

One person who might have thoughts? Kathy Griffin.

It's been nearly a year since she took a photograph holding a bloodied prop head resembling Trump's, which prompted a backlash. CNN fired her from hosting its New Year's festivities. Theaters started ditching her. Death threats started pouring in.

Griffin says she's done being sorry. She's about to restart her U.S. standup career with a tour called "Laugh Your Head Off."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

5. 'Sesame place' goes austism-friendly

Sesame Street's theme park in Pennsylvania, Sesame Place, has been a longtime source of fun for kids of all ages.

Now, it's undergone a transformation to help kids with autism.

Park employees, from soda servers to Big Bird, have now been trained how to interact with kids with autism, and those kids' parents can now get a guide to the park ahead of time that lists features specifically designed for them.

We speak to a parent of an autistic child who says the changes could be the difference between a family enjoying their vacation or having to cut it short.

Zack Hyman/HBO

