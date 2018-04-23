'Start Here': Will longtime Trump attorney 'flip' on the president?

It's Monday, April 23, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen has been under criminal investigation for months in the Southern District of New York. According to court documents, the probe revolves around his personal business dealings, but it's not yet known whether any documents pertaining to Trump might come into play.

Trump jumped to defend Cohen on Twitter after The New York Times reported Cohen could give up damaging information about the president, but would the lawyer ever "flip?"

ABC News' Tara Palmeri tells us she spoke to a source who pushed back against that very question and declared: "Michael Cohen will never flip."

2. Nuance in North Korea

When you think about North Korea, it can be tempting to think that not much has changed over the years. It's still technically at war with South Korea. It's still led by the Kim family; it's still accused of human rights abuses. And just like his forefathers, Kim Jong Un doesn't get out much. The country is still isolated. And its nuclear weapons program continues to advance with alarming speed.

But if you haven't looked up lately, things are happening.

On Friday, Kim will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the first such talks in more than a decade. Any day now, the U.S. is expected to announce a time and place where Kim will meet Trump. And this weekend, Kim announced his country will suspend nuclear testing.

Former New Mexico governor and Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson says while it’s a positive concession, North Korea is stopping short of promising full denuclearization.

KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/Getty Images

3. Natalie Portman snubs Netanyahu

Israel has been the focus of plenty of controversy in recent weeks, but this weekend we heard a new argument from a major Hollywood actress.

The Genesis Award is given out every year to Jewish people who are an inspiration to the next generation of Jews and comes with a $1 million prize, which usually gets donated to charity by the winner.

This year, it went to Natalie Portman. But she turned it down this weekend, saying she would not travel to Israel because she didn't want to be seen as endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was set to give a speech.

ABC News' Jordana Miller is in Jerusalem and says the snub has become a major flashpoint in the region.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

4. A posthumous presidential pardon?

Boxer Jack Johnson became the first African-American world heavyweight champion during the Jim Crow-era. He was also arrested twice for transporting women across state lines for "immoral purposes" and convicted in 1913. Both of the women were white.

It's a case that's more than 100 years old, but Trump now says he's considering a posthumous pardon for Johnson.

Chris Lamb, a sports journalism professor who has written about Johnson, tells us activists have grabbed onto his story because of "a sense of injustice."

Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

