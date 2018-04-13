'Start Here' podcast: Comey book report

It's Friday, April 13, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Comey comes clean

When President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last year, Comey dropped his bombshell allegations that the president asked him to drop charges for aides and give loyalty oaths instead.

Since then, Comey has been silent –- until now.

Comey is set to give an interview to George Stephanopoulos that will air Sunday night. But ahead of that, ABC News has obtained a copy of Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty."

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein has read it and says Comey has startling words for the president.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

2. Standby in Syria

Another night went by in Syria without a strike from the U.S. or its allies.

The world has been watching with bated breath ever since recent alleged chemical attacks on civilians by Bashar al-Assad. Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron declared, "we have the proof we need."

As the buildup continues, the White House said Trump and his team have not yet made a decision.

Missiles have already been launched into Syria this week, but they came from Israel and were directed at an Iranian force. And now Israel is on alert for retaliation.

ABC's Matt Gutman in Tel Aviv says Syria is fully expecting to be struck -– it's just a matter of how hard.

3. Casting off the 'casting couch'

You might have thought you knew what went on in casting offices in Hollywood, but even Hollywood insiders were shocked last year when they learned exactly what actors, and especially actresses, were dealing with. Tales of harassment, coercion and, of course, accusations of rape and assault by Harvey Weinstein -- accusations he has denied.

Yesterday, the union that represents actors, SAG-AFTRA, called for the end of a common practice in Weinstein's world: auditions in hotels and private residences.

ABC's Lesley Messer says the move will make many actors more comfortable on the job.

UIG/Getty Images

4. Weathering the 'Cyber Storm'

We talk about hackers a lot in this country. Lately we've focused on election meddling -- but there are a ton of ways to mess with America's cyber networks. And right now, picture this: More than a thousand people, across the country, simulating an attack on American infrastructure with government employees gaming out exactly how they would respond.

It's called "Cyber Storm." The Secret Service, state and local officials, and even private companies are in on this "cyber war game."

Jeanette Manfra, assistant secretary of cybersecurity and communications at the Department of Homeland Security, says they are testing vulnerabilities across a number of industries.

STOCK/Getty Images

5. Late night health concerns

This week, scientists in the U.K. and the U.S. have found that night owls are at a disadvantage to early risers in one key area: staying alive.

Northwestern Medicine professor Kristin Knutson says those who stay up late have a 10% higher rate of mortality. But she does have some tips to combat it.

