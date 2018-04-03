'Start Here' podcast: DACA fact check

It's Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Trump's DACA dance continues

Ever since that government shutdown, where Congress failed to craft an immigration reform bill, and then when they passed a longer-term spending bill with no mention of immigration policy, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, has kind of sat on the shelf. On Easter Sunday, President Donald Trump forced the issue back into the spotlight.

Then yesterday, sitting at a picnic table with young children during the White House Easter egg roll, he was asked if DACA recipients should be worried. Trump responded by saying, "They had this great opportunity. Democrats have really let them down. It's a shame and now people are taking advantage of DACA and that's a shame. It should have never happened."

ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl says the president has been "all over the map" on this issue.

2. Tech titans' war of words

Yesterday we saw another deep dive for the Dow Jones, with shares for tech companies like Amazon and taking big hits. And just before the opening bell rang, there were more heart palpitations for Facebook fans as CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company has not been transparent enough about its own problems. ABC News chief business and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis says Zuckerberg isn't exactly finding a lot of allies in the tech world these days.

Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

3. Trump hits Amazon amid pending Pentagon contract bid

One other company hurting yesterday was Amazon. Its shares were way down as Trump continues to hammer at the company on Twitter, saying it's taking advantage of the U.S. Postal Service and putting retail shops out of business.

But if Trump really hates Amazon, no one has apparently told that to the people who work for him. His campaign regularly used the company to ship in supplies, and now that he's president, his Department of Defense might pay Amazon $10 million for a cloud computing contract, says ABC's Elizabeth McLaughlin.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

4. Fertility clinic failure fallout

You've probably heard about fertility clinics that have recently reported storage tank malfunctions. First, there was University Hospitals in Cleveland; about a month ago, it experienced a rare refrigerator malfunction. Then we learned that on the same day, Pacific Fertility Clinic in San Francisco said liquid nitrogen levels ran low in one of its tanks.

Initially, the Ohio center said about 2,000 eggs and embryos were affected. Last week, that number went up to 4,000. And then, yesterday at an emotional news conference, three women told their stories of being diagnosed with cancer and delaying chemotherapy so they could have their eggs preserved before finding out those eggs were no longer viable.

The women are being represented by Gloria Allred, and have filed a lawsuit, one of several against these clinics.

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton says this is an unprecedented and historic mishap.

5. Rhode Island's creative census proposal

You could probably figure out from a map that Rhode Island is small. It's the smallest state by area, and it ranks No. 43 in population. Just over 1 million people live there, according to the last census. It's still growing, but slower than most other states.

And to state Rep. Carlos Tobon, that's a problem.

The Democrat has introduced a piece of legislation in the state house that would pay people, in cash, to move to Rhode Island. He says it's an effort to pad the state's population numbers ahead of the 2020 census, where it will look to retain both of its two congressional seats.

UIG via Getty Images

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for free at Apple Podcasts – also available on TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio and the ABC News app.

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.