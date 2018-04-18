'Start Here' podcast: Pompeo undercover

It's Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Easter excursion to North Korea

President Donald Trump said yesterday that his team has talked to North Korea, ahead of his meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Many people immediately wondered what Trump was referring to.

But overnight, two U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that in a secret mission on Easter weekend, Mike Pompeo flew to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un himself. ABC’s Karen Travers says the stakes of these meetings could not be higher.

2. To sanction or not to sanction?

Yesterday, international observers continued to be hassled as they tried to access the Syrian town of Douma, the site of that alleged chemical weapons attack. Russia has disputed that there was any chemical weapons attack at all, and now it's saying it did find chemical weapons -- in rebel-held areas.

But when it comes to what to do about Russia, ABC News Chief Foreign Corespondent Terry Moran says the battles are happening inside the Trump administration.

3. Remembering Barbara Bush

She was the matriarch of one of America's most important political families -- adviser and gatekeeper to her husband, and someone you could always count on to speak her mind.

The former first lady Barbara Bush died last night after she declined to seek additional medical treatment. She was 92.

Ann Compton, who reported on the White House for more than 40 years, tells us why Bush was one of the "strongest women" she ever covered in Washington.

4. Castro out in Cuba

Later today, for the first time in more than half a century, the leader of Cuba won't be named Castro.

The country's general assembly will gather today, and that's when Raul Castro, the brother of the late Fidel Castro, will step aside.

ABC's Serena Marshall says while this is a watershed moment for the Cuban people, not everyone on the island is looking for drastic change.

4. Catching up with Comey

This week, we brought you the ABC News exclusive between George Stephanopoulos and former FBI Director James Comey. And throughout the wide-ranging interview, Comey made headline after headline -- defending his own actions in 2016 and taking on Trump.

Well, that was only the beginning.

Comey tells us why despite being a registered Republican for years, he "can't be associated" with the party any longer.

