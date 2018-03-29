'Start Here': Shulkin discharged

It's Thursday, March 29, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. President Trump fires his Secretary for Veterans Affairs

President Trump has cut Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin loose amid allegations of expensive personal travel. He's the ninth departure from the White House in the last month -- that's one every 3 1/2 days. ABC News Senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega says Trump is not a fan of questionable spending from those who work for him.

2. Military reacts to Kim Jong Un's China visit

For a guy who had never met another head of state since taking power, Kim Jong Un is making power play after diplomatic power play. That meeting between Kim and Chinese Leader Xi Xinping put the world on notice that North Korea might not be as isolated as advertised. His surprise talk of denuclearization reminded the world that he's got a powerful bargaining chip. ABC News Chief Global Affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz says top U.S. military officials remain cautiously optimistic.

3. Cosmopolitan magazine pulled from Walmart checkout lines

You've seen them at grocery stores your entire life: women's magazines like Cosmopolitan, telling women how to look better, date better and have better sex. At Walmarts across the country, Cosmo is being relegated to corners of the store, in the old magazine stand.

The store says it's a business decision but acknowledged some other voices, some of which were invoking the #MeToo movement by saying Cosmo is outdated, misogynistic and degrading to young women. But that has sparked a backlash on Twitter. We talk to someone who pushed Walmart to make the change.

