1. Bibi's bold claims

European allies visited the White House last week to convince President Donald Trump to stick with the Iran nuclear deal, but on Monday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an elaborate presentation accusing Iran of lying about its nuclear program.

Trump, set to decide on the deal's future before a May 12 deadline, said the presentation of files proves "I've been 100 percent right."

ABC Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell tells us what Netanyahu's claims mean for the nuclear deal and relations in the Middle East.

2. 'Bold-faced lying'

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has faced criticism over lavish spending for months. He was grilled by Congress last week and defended how he's spent taxpayer dollars on first-class travel, a $43,000 secure phone booth and unauthorized raises to favored staffers.

The EPA head's former deputy chief of staff now says he raised concerns about spending and it cost him his job.

ABC News' Kyra Phillips tells us about her exclusive interview with the whistleblower and what he told the White House.

3. Cohen and campaign finance

If you donated to Trump's re-election campaign, say in the last year, it turns out you might have helped pay Michael Cohen's legal bills. The longtime personal lawyer to the president has been in the spotlight ever since it emerged that he admitted to paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels, and since his home and offices were raided by federal agents.

Well now we've seen reports that the campaign made payments to the law firm representing Cohen, and sources tell ABC News these weren't the president's legal fees or the campaign's -- this was specifically about taking care of Cohen's bills.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders has seen the filings and says the question being asked now is: Could these payments have violated federal campaign finance laws?

4. Caravan campout continues

The caravan of migrants arrived Sunday night at the southern edge of California, saying they were fleeing danger in Central America and begging for asylum in the U.S.

At first, border agents said, "We're at capacity, we can't see you." So people waited, covered in blankets, through Sunday night.

On Monday, they finally started taking people in.

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Matt Gutman surveyed the scene and tells us what happens now to those who get processed by authorities.

5. Data down the drain

When you use your Amazon account to purchase things, your Netflix account to watch your favorite shows and your smart device to track your sleeping habits, you're giving up valuable data that helps these companies make money. Facebook co-founder and former company spokesman Chris Hughes recently wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian that since all of us are creating this resource, all of us should benefit.

What's his solution? Hughes is proposing a data tax on companies that make billions of dollars using your information.

ABC Chief Business and Technology Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who spoke to Hughes, explains how it would work.

6. Vapin' in the boys' room

It's a lot harder to catch kids smoking in school these days.

A growing number of students across the country are now vaping because beyond seeing a puff of smoke, it's hard to detect. A superintendent of public schools on Long Island, New York, tells us vape-detectors (yes, that's a thing) had to be installed in his school bathrooms.

