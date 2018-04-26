'Start Here': Trump's travel ban has its day at the Supreme Court

It's Thursday, April 26, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Arguing over executive order

More than a year ago, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. Since then, the rule has made its way through several courts, with some judges saying it smacked of religious bias.

Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case, and released the audio to the public.

ABC News Supreme Court Contributor Kate Shaw says the president’s words, statements and tweets are all being looked at closely by the court.

2. Alleged "Golden state Killer" caught

Yesterday, police in California announced they had made an arrest in one of the most infamous serial-killer cases in state history.

Police say the so-called "Golden State Killer" is Joseph James DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer who was confronted in Sacramento County. He's in custody as authorities say they finally matched him to some discarded DNA.

Intelligence analyst Matthew Kelly tells us why the case gripped the region for so long.

3. Unreasonable rent raise?

About 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, according to census estimates. About half qualify for programs from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. But the department is cash-strapped, and right now fewer than 5 million families get assistance from HUD, and there are lengthy waiting lists.

Yesterday, HUD Secretary Ben Carson proposed raising their rent.

The new rule, he says, will reform a broken system that currently incentivizes people to keep their incomes low, preventing them from becoming self-sufficient.

We speak to Diane Yentel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, who says these changes would have a negative impact on some of society's most vulnerable people.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

4. Keeping up with Kanye

Yesterday, Kanye West got a retweet from the President of the United States. And in the process, he got the entire internet talking about him.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, he tweeted a defense of his feelings about the president. One read, "you don't have to agree with trump, but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother."

Then, Trump himself weighed in ... typing "Thank You Kanye. Very cool!"

The entire firestorm has raised new questions about what it means to be a Trump supporter in the black community.

We speak to Ebro, a DJ at New York radio station Hot 97, about the conversations he's had with West in recent days.

Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images

