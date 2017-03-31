State troopers fatally shoot man inside pickup truck at New Jersey Turnpike rest stop

Mar 31, 2017, 3:53 AM ET
PHOTO: New Jersey State Troopers fatally shot a man inside a pickup truck (far right, against concrete barrier) at a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike on March 30, 2017.WABC
New Jersey State Troopers fatally shot a man inside a pickup truck (far right, against concrete barrier) at a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike on March 30, 2017.

A man was fatally shot by New Jersey State Police troopers Thursday at a rest stop along the New Jersey Turnpike, ABC affiliate WABC reported.

Citing the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, WABC reported that troopers shot the unidentified man around 2:45 p.m. during an investigation at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury, located about an hour southwest of New York City.

The man, who died at the scene, was shot while inside a pickup truck.

The vehicle appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier, according to WABC.

No troopers were injured.

The circumstances which prompted the shooting remain unclear.

The New Jersey State Attorney General's Office is leading the investigation.